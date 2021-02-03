Linux at Home: Learn an Instrument with Linux

We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives.

In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.

Now is a great time to take up a new hobby. How about learning to play an instrument? Learning and playing an instrument has some real benefits to boosting your mood and mental health, as it sparks electrical signals using both sides of your brain. It might even lead to stardom, oodles of cash, and a large fan base.

Here’s 3 gems for this purpose.

LenMus Phonascus LenMus Phonascus aims to create, as a community, the best free program for music students, to help them in their studies. The software allows you to focus on specific skills and exercises, on both theory and aural training. The different activities can be customized to meet your needs. Phonascus allows you to work at your own pace, providing interactive feedback until mastery of each concept is achieved. Read more about LenMus Phonascus

LINGOT LINGOT Is Not a Guitar-Only Tuner (Lingot) is an open source musical instrument tuner. It is accurate, easy to use, and highly configurable. Originally conceived to tune electric guitars, it can now be used to tune any instrument. Lingot looks like an analog tuner, with a gauge indicating the relative shift to a certain note indicating that note and its frequency. Read more about LINGOT

Nootka Nootka is an application to learn classical score notation. It helps you to understand the rules of reading and writing scores and helps with developing skills of playing and singing notes. A user look at piece of a score, plays it, Nootka is listening to it, checks and shows how well it was played. All in real time. Read more about Nootka

