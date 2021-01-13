Linux at Home - Creative Writing with Linux

Linux at Home: Creative Writing with Linux

Software

We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives.

In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.

Now is a great time to take up a new hobby. How about spending your time penning a classic novel or screenplay?

Here are 3 gems for this purpose.

FocusWriter

FocusWriter
Click for full size image

FocusWriter is a simple, distraction-free word processor.

It uses a hide-away interface that you access by moving your mouse to the edges of the screen, allowing the program to have a familiar look and feel to it while still getting.

There’s a good range of features including daily goals, timers and alarms, multi-document support, and customizable themes.

Read more about FocusWriter

ghostwriter

ghostwriter
Click for full size image

ghostwriter is a distraction-free Markdown editor.

Enjoy a distraction-free writing experience, including a full screen mode and a clean interface. With Markdown, you can write now, and format later.

There’s a good range of light and dark themes, live HTML preview, and support for a good range of formats. We particularly like the focus mode which highlights only the current text around the cursor while fading the rest of the text. It’s one of the ways the software helps you to keep focus, and let your creative juices flow.

Read more about ghostwriter

KIT Scenarist

KIT Scenarist
Click for full size image

KIT Scenarist is billed as a simple and powerful screenplay editor.

KIT Scenarist is a fully-featured studio for creating movie screenplays. It’s got a fairly sizeable userbase, with more than 10,000 screenwriters using the software.

This is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, it runs under Mac OS X, iOS, Android, and Windows.

It combines:

  • Project organizer that allows storing all research documents on the project in one place.
  • The corkboard provides opportunities for placing, arranging, grouping and visualizing scenes of the future screenplay in the form of index cards on the corkboard.
  • A specialized script editor allows users to forget about formatting the script and direct all the creative energy to create stories.
  • The module of reports and statistics helps to examine history from a different angle, and prepare all the necessary reports for production.
  • Flexible application settings system allows a user to create a comfortable environment for creativity.

Read more about KIT Scenarist

All articles in this series:

Linux at Home
Creative WritingPen a classic novel or screenplay
Digital ArtPaint and draw directly onto a computer
GenealogyResearch your family tree
EmbroideryCraft of decorating fabric or other materials using a needle
CollaboratingEdit documents collaboratively in real-time
AstronomyExplore the universe from your garden
DOOM GamingTake a break and play classic DOOM
Brew BeerWeave malt and hops and yeast together in unique combinations
Home SecurityCCTV solutions to protect your home
RSIReduce and prevent repetitive strain injury
Cross-stitchingA form of sewing and a popular form of counted-thread embroidery
ExercisingKeeping fit can be a challenge with lockdown, but this software helps
GardeningPlan your perfect garden with these great tools
CookingHome cooking is an activity that’s great for individuals as well as families
Share this article

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.