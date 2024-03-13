21 Best Free and Open Source Linux DVD Tools

DVD Authoring

The venerable DVD is a removable media format that was conceived almost 20 years ago. However, it still remains a useful medium, although online streaming has massively reduced its popularity in many areas.

DVDs continue to be a popular removable format for Linux distributions.

This article focuses on selecting the best free software which can use the DVD format. We select the best of breed Linux software to play DVD multimedia, to create DVD videos, software to write to them, as well as applications that copy video content from DVD media to a hard disk. Furthermore, we also examine software which helps users to catalogue their DVD collection, as well as software which offer a textual version of dialog.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 21 high quality Linux DVD tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to revel in multimedia.

VLCMultimedia player and streamer
mpvMedia player supporting a wide range of formats
HandBrakeMultithreaded DVD to MPEG-4 converter
QMPlay2Qt based video and audio player
fre:acAudio converter and CD ripper
Subtitle EditEditor for video subtitles
AsunderAudio CD ripper and encoder
FFmpegRecord, convert and stream audio and video
gripcd-player and cd-ripper for the Gnome desktop
Shutter EncoderAccessible and efficient video converter tool
cyanripFully featured CD ripping software
GCstarManages a movie collection
GaupolSubtitle editor for text-based subtitle files
DataCrowMedia cataloger and media organiser software
Tellico Collection manager for KDE
MPlayerVery popular movie player
DVDStylerDVD authoring application
AegisubTool for creating and modifying subtitles
Q DVD-AuthorGUI frontend for dvdauthor and related tools
whipperPython CD-DA ripper
DVDAuthorGenerate a DVD-Video movie from a valid MPEG-2 stream

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

