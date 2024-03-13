21 Best Free and Open Source Linux DVD Tools

The venerable DVD is a removable media format that was conceived almost 20 years ago. However, it still remains a useful medium, although online streaming has massively reduced its popularity in many areas.

DVDs continue to be a popular removable format for Linux distributions.

This article focuses on selecting the best free software which can use the DVD format. We select the best of breed Linux software to play DVD multimedia, to create DVD videos, software to write to them, as well as applications that copy video content from DVD media to a hard disk. Furthermore, we also examine software which helps users to catalogue their DVD collection, as well as software which offer a textual version of dialog.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 21 high quality Linux DVD tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to revel in multimedia.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Both graphical and command-line user interface software is included.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each tool.

DVD Tools VLC Multimedia player and streamer mpv Media player supporting a wide range of formats HandBrake Multithreaded DVD to MPEG-4 converter QMPlay2 Qt based video and audio player fre:ac Audio converter and CD ripper Subtitle Edit Editor for video subtitles Asunder Audio CD ripper and encoder FFmpeg Record, convert and stream audio and video grip cd-player and cd-ripper for the Gnome desktop Shutter Encoder Accessible and efficient video converter tool cyanrip Fully featured CD ripping software GCstar Manages a movie collection Gaupol Subtitle editor for text-based subtitle files DataCrow Media cataloger and media organiser software Tellico Collection manager for KDE MPlayer Very popular movie player DVDStyler DVD authoring application Aegisub Tool for creating and modifying subtitles Q DVD-Author GUI frontend for dvdauthor and related tools whipper Python CD-DA ripper DVDAuthor Generate a DVD-Video movie from a valid MPEG-2 stream

