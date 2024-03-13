Snap Backup – one-click backup utility

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

Snap Backup is billed as the one-click backup utility for safeguarding your important computer files. This is cross-platform software and published under an open source license.

Installation

We tested Snap Backup under Ubuntu 23.10. Our test system had OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 17.0.10+7-Ubuntu-123.10.1) installed. We used bauh to upgrade to a more current version of the OpenJDK Java runtime.

We couldn’t find any distro-specific packages for Snap Backup, and searching with bauh drew a blank for any Flatpak, AppImage, or Snap.

Instead, we downloaded the generic executable JAR file using wget.

$ mkdir snap-backup

$ cd snap-backup

$ wget https://github.com/snap-backup/snapbackup/raw/main/releases/snapbackup.jar

Launch the software with the command:

$ java -jar snapbackup.jar

