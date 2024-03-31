15 Best Free and Open Source Linux Screen Recorders

A screen recorder is software which lets you capture a digital recording of computer screen output, typically carrying audio narration.

Screen recording (also known as screencasting) takes a series of screenshots of a running application, recording the user’s actions, and creating a video file. The movies can be output in a variety of different formats. This type of software was brought into prominence by the commercial Windows application Lotus ScreenCam in 1994, followed by TechSmith Camtasia and Adobe Captivate.

Screen recorders have a wide variety of uses. This type of software is also often used to demonstrate operating systems, software actions, website features, troubleshooting, and evaluating technical skills.

The purpose of this article is to identify high quality open source screen recorder tools that makes it a breeze to create screencasts. Thanks to this software, anyone can make their own videos.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. As you can see, there’s a wide range to choose the most suitable screen recording tool for your needs. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Screen Recorders OBS Studio Complete video recording and live streaming solution GPU Screen Recorder Minimizes system performance by recording using the GPU only vokoscreenNG Easy to use screencast creator Kooha Simple GTK-based app to “elegantly record your screen” screenkey Screencasting software inspired by Screenflick FFmpeg Record, convert and stream audio and video Casterr Screen recorder, editor and video browse SimpleScreenRecorder Easy to use screencast creator Green Recorder Simple screen recorder supporting Xorg and Wayland Blue Recorder Simple screen recorder written in Rust peek Animated GIF screen recorder wl-screenrec wlroots screen recording, featuring hardware encoding wayfarer Screen recorder for GNOME / Wayland / Pipewire ScreenStudio Streaming made easy Kazam Well designed and easy to use interface

If you are running Gnome Shell you already have an environment framework to record your desktop. Simply press Ctrl+Alt+Shift+R to start recording a screencast. Gnome’s screencasting works well, using little resources, and it’s effortless to use.