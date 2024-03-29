Plattenalbum – client for the Music Player Daemon

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. We’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but we’re endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

Plattenalbum (formerly known as mpdevil) is a GTK front-end for MPD. It’s written in Python and published under an open source license.

Installation

With any MPD client, the first stage is to install and configure MPD.

We recently published a a short tutorial to get you up and running with MPD for Ubuntu 23.10.

Once MPD is working on your system, next install Plattenalbum.

There is a Flatpak available. We’ll use bauh to install the Flatpak. bauh is a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, and web applications,

If you want to build the software, follow these steps.

Clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/SoongNoonien/plattenalbum.git

Change into the newly created folder.

$ cd plattenalbum

Use Meson to build the software.

$ meson setup builddir --prefix=/usr/local

Install the software with the command:

$ sudo ninja -C builddir install

If you’re running Arch or an Arch-based distro, there’s a package in the Arch User Repository. There’s also an .ebuild file for the Gentoo distro.

