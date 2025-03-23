22 Best Free and Open Source Clipboard Managers

Technology tools do have their limits. No one will become a master chef simply because they use chef-endorsed saucepans, the finest ingredients, or have access to sought-after recipes. For example, a diary application can make it easier for individuals to keep track of their daily activities and thoughts, but will the application really bring order into a chaotic world? Time tracker apps help users keep track of how much time is spent on various activities during the day, but still the user has to remember to start them.

Don’t get us wrong. There’s a real burning passion inside us for small productivity tools. Lean tools that focus on a single productivity enhancing activity can make an enormous difference to the way time is spent. Bloated, complex productivity tools tend to only slow you down, and complex solutions require too much maintenance.

The applications featured in this article fall into the first category; small lean applications that focus on speed and efficiency, cutting down time spent on hunting for snippets of text.

Linux has a number of proficient clipboard managers. This type of application lets you copy and manage items to your clipboard. Copying, searching, managing and sharing clips is common functionality offered by this type of application. Keeping tabs on reusable text snippets can make a real difference for people who need to swap parcels of text. Some tools go further supporting and storing pictures and HTML, and even synchronizing clippings between computers.

We have evaluated each application. Here’s our verdict. Only free and open source software is included.

Let’s explore the 22 clipboard managers at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.

Clipboard Managers CopyQ Awesome clipboard manager with advanced features, written in C++ and Qt Clipboard Billed as “the power tool that saves you time and effort” GPaste Clipboard management system clipmenu Simple clipboard manager using dmenu (or rofi) and xsel ClipIt A fork of Parcellite which adds many bugfixes and features Clipcat Uses a client-server architecture Clipster Simple clipboard manager which aims to be lightweight Parcellite Lightweight GTK+ Clipboard Manager Diodon Lightweight clipboard manager written in Vala wl-clipboard Wayland clipboard utilities Klipper Clipboard manager for the KDE interface Keepboard Cross-platform clipboard manager, written in Java Greenclip Recycle your clipboard selections Clipman Clipboard manager for Xfce cliphist Clipboard history manager for Wayland clipse TUI-based clipboard manager wayclip Access the Wayland clipboard Clipboard Sync Synchronization tool for X11 and Wayland instances SuperClipboard Manage your clipboard history with a clean UI nwg-clipman GUI for cliphist netboard Share your clipboard between different devices Glipper Clipboard utility for the GNOME panel