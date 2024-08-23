11 Meritorious Free and Open Source Modelers

Linux offers a rich platform for anyone with an artistic inclination. With low cost hardware, quality open source software, and an ounce of talent, artists can produce professional-looking computer graphics.

There is a relatively small range of open source software that offers the ability of rendering images with Linux. Rendering is the process of taking a 3D model and displaying it as a two-dimensional image. Unfortunately, some of the applications have not seen any development in recent years, abandoned by their developers with no one coming forward to step into their shoes. Nevertheless, there are still some high quality, open source Linux modelers which are worth investigating.

This article identifies 11 modelers that stand out from the others. They offer a wide range of modeling tools, mesh editing, group editing, Boolean modeling operations, isosurface modeling, and much more. The software featured here are all versatile and powerful tools for artists.

Let’s explore the 11 modelers at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Modelers Blender Very fast and versatile 3D modeler/renderer Blockbench Low poly 3D model editor Bforartists Complete 3D suite to create 3D content Wings 3D Advanced subdivision modeler that is both powerful and easy to use MakeHuman Character creation suite using 3D morphing technology CharMorph Character creation tool for Blender Gmsh Automatic three-dimensional finite element mesh generator Dust3D Create low poly 3D models for video games, 3D printing, and more Art of Illusion 3D-modeler, renderer and raytracer K-3D 3D modeling and animation system Maverick Model 3D Triangle-based 3D model editor

