11 Meritorious Free and Open Source Modelers

Linux offers a rich platform for anyone with an artistic inclination. With low cost hardware, quality open source software, and an ounce of talent, artists can produce professional-looking computer graphics.

There is a relatively small range of open source software that offers the ability of rendering images with Linux. Rendering is the process of taking a 3D model and displaying it as a two-dimensional image. Unfortunately, some of the applications have not seen any development in recent years, abandoned by their developers with no one coming forward to step into their shoes. Nevertheless, there are still some high quality, open source Linux modelers which are worth investigating.

This article identifies 11 modelers that stand out from the others. They offer a wide range of modeling tools, mesh editing, group editing, Boolean modeling operations, isosurface modeling, and much more. The software featured here are all versatile and powerful tools for artists.

BlenderVery fast and versatile 3D modeler/renderer
BlockbenchLow poly 3D model editor
BforartistsComplete 3D suite to create 3D content
Wings 3DAdvanced subdivision modeler that is both powerful and easy to use
MakeHumanCharacter creation suite using 3D morphing technology
CharMorphCharacter creation tool for Blender
GmshAutomatic three-dimensional finite element mesh generator
Dust3DCreate low poly 3D models for video games, 3D printing, and more
Art of Illusion3D-modeler, renderer and raytracer
K-3D3D modeling and animation system
Maverick Model 3DTriangle-based 3D model editor

