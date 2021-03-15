Lenovo M93

Lenovo M93 Ultra Small PC – Benchmarks – Week 2

Blog, Hardware, Mini PC, Reviews

This is a weekly blog looking at the Lenovo M93 Ultra Small Desktop PC running Linux.

For this week’s blog, we’ve run a variety of benchmarking tests on the Lenovo M93 together with four other systems to put the results into context.

All the tests use the Phoronix Test Suite, unless otherwise stated. For ease of reference, each system’s specifications are listed on every page. Together with the Lenovo M93 Ultra Small PC, we’ve run benchmarks on two Mini PCs from AWOW, the AK41 and the NYI3. We’ve also included a laptop from ASUS (UX305FA), and a Mini PC from Gigabyte (BXBT-1900). They are all low-power machines.

All the machines are running identical versions of software, and configured to ensure consistency between results. The Manjaro rolling distro is used.

Let’s kick off the benchmarks with some system tests.

Lenovo M93 Linux Kernel Compilation

$ phoronix-test-suite benchmark build-linux-kernel

Here’s benchmark results showing how long it takes to build the Linux kernel in a default configuration. The test uses all cores/threads of a PC, but it’s not the type of test where CPU cores run at 100%. A lot of the time, the compiler is waiting on other things like RAM and disk.

This test is won by the Lenovo M93 by a considerable margin, completing the kernel build in less than half the time of the ASUS laptop and AWOW machines. An impressive result for the Lenovo.

Lenovo M93 FLAC Audio Encoding

$ phoronix-test-suite benchmark encode-flac

The chart above summarizes benchmark results of converting a WAV file to the FLAC format, with 5 samples taken to ensure consistent results.

This is a good test of a system’s single-threaded processor performance, memory, and overall system performance. Again the Lenovo stands head and shoulders above the other machines under test. And remember that the Asus UX305FA laptop and AWOW NYI3 mini PC are only dual core.

Next page: Page 2 – Processor

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / System
Page 2 – Processor
Page 3 – Memory
Page 4 – Graphics
Page 5 – Disk

Complete list of articles in this series:

Lenovo M93 Ultra Small Desktop PC
Week 2Benchmarking the Lenovo M93 Ultra Small PC with other low power machines
Week 1Introduction to the series including wiping Windows and installing Manjaro

This blog is written on the Lenovo M93 Ultra Small Desktop PC.

 Lenovo M93AWOW AK41
TypeTiny Desktop PCMini PC
ProcessorIntel i5-4590T
2.00 GHz (Turbo 3.00 GHz)
4 cores and 4 threads		Intel Celeron J4115
1.80GHz (Turbo 2.5 GHz)
4 cores and 4 threads
ChipsetIntel HaswellIntel Gemini Lake
Memory16GB DDR3 (1600 MHz)8GB DDR4 (2133 MHz)
Graphics Intel HD Graphics 4600Intel UHD Graphics 605
Disk240GB Crucial SSD128GB Foresee NVMe M.2 SSD F900F128GBH
 AWOW NYI3Gigabyte BXBT-1900Asus UX305FA
TypeMini PCMini PCLaptop
ProcessorIntel Core i3-5005U
2.00GHz
2 cores 4 threads		Intel Celeron J1900 2.00GHz
(Turbo 2.416 GHz)
4 cores 4 threads		Intel Core M-5Y10c
0.8GHz (Turbo 2.00GHz)
2 cores 4 threads
ChipsetIntel BroadwellIntel Atom Z36xxx/Z37xxxIntel Broadwell-U-OPI
Memory8GB DDR4 (1600 MHz)4GB DDR3 (1600 MHz)8GB DDR3 (1866 MHz)
GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 5500Intel HD 2GBIntel HD Graphics 5300
Disk128GB Kingston M.2 SSD250GB Samsung SSD 860128GB SanDisk SSD
Share this article
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.