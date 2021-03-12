Best Free Android Apps: Podcast Guru – simple podcast player

There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below.

A podcast is a form of digital media consisting of an episodic program downloaded or streamed over the Internet using an XML protocol called RSS. Podcast episodes can be audio radio, video files, PDFs, or ePub files. These episodes can be viewed and listened to on a number of different devices including computers, portable media players, and smartphones.

Podcast Guru is billed as a simple and free podcast player. The app lets you discover podcasts from a featured section, or from the most popular trending podcasts, or browse by genres (Arts, Business, Comedy, Education, Fiction, Games & Hobbies, Government & Organizations, Health, History, Kids & Family, Music, News & Politics, Religion & Spirituality, Science & Medicine, Society & Culture, Sports & Recreation, Technology, True Crime, and TV & Film).

Features include:

Full screen video player for video podcasts.

Search for podcasts.

Stream content directly to your phone or download episodes to listen offline.

AutoPlay.

Sort mode.

Advanced download management – provides powerful controls for automated downloading and removal of podcast episodes.

Full episode transcript support for the podcast 2.0 spec.

Import podcasts from an RSS feed URL.

Export subscribed podcasts; import your current subscriptions in OPML file format.

Sleep / shutdown timer.

Night mode.

Option to enable external storage – this lets you use removable storage media for downloads.

Supports private Patreon feeds.

Podcast Guru is truly a sublime podcast player. It’s beautifully designed with a smashing interface that’s clean and intuitive to use. What makes this app really standout from the crowd is that it makes it so easy to listen to your favorite podcasts, and find new content.

There are lots of other great free Android apps that meet our eligibility criteria. Read all about them.

Eligibility criteria

For an Android app to be awarded our love, it must satisfy the following criteria: High quality with a good set of features, stable in operation and mature software; No charge to use the app; No intrusive ads in the program; Open source and proprietary software can be included; Apps where additional functionality is available for a payment can be included where appropriate.

Related articles