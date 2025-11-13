Book

12 Best Free and Open Source WebDAV Servers

Roundup, Web Apps

WebDAV (Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning) is a protocol that allows users to access and manage files stored on a remote server. It is commonly used for web-based file sharing and collaboration, as it allows users to upload, download, and manage files directly from a web browser or file manager.

It’s based on HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) and uses the same basic communication methods, but adds additional features and functionality specifically designed for file management. These features include support for file locking, collections, and metadata.

This roundup picks our favourite WebDAV servers for Linux. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Ratings chart

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each tool.

WebDAV Servers
sabre/davCardDAV, CalDAV and WebDAV server
webdavSimple and standalone WebDAV server
DufsFile server that supports static serving
DavisAdmin interface for sabre/dav
SFTPGoFully featured and highly configurable SFTP server with WebDAV support
KaraDAVLightweight WebDAV server
NephelePluggable WebDAV server
MiltonWebDAV / CalDAV / CardDAV server library
Apache WebDAVProvides class 1 and class 2 WebDAV functionality for Apache
phởdavMinimal WebDAV server
Nginx WebDAVFile management automation via the WebDAV protocol
daveSimple WebDAV server
