12 Best Free and Open Source WebDAV Servers

WebDAV (Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning) is a protocol that allows users to access and manage files stored on a remote server. It is commonly used for web-based file sharing and collaboration, as it allows users to upload, download, and manage files directly from a web browser or file manager.
It’s based on HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) and uses the same basic communication methods, but adds additional features and functionality specifically designed for file management. These features include support for file locking, collections, and metadata.
This roundup picks our favourite WebDAV servers for Linux. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Click the links in the table below to learn more about each tool.
|WebDAV Servers
|sabre/dav
|CardDAV, CalDAV and WebDAV server
|webdav
|Simple and standalone WebDAV server
|Dufs
|File server that supports static serving
|Davis
|Admin interface for sabre/dav
|SFTPGo
|Fully featured and highly configurable SFTP server with WebDAV support
|KaraDAV
|Lightweight WebDAV server
|Nephele
|Pluggable WebDAV server
|Milton
|WebDAV / CalDAV / CardDAV server library
|Apache WebDAV
|Provides class 1 and class 2 WebDAV functionality for Apache
|phởdav
|Minimal WebDAV server
|Nginx WebDAV
|File management automation via the WebDAV protocol
|dave
|Simple WebDAV server
