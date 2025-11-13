12 Best Free and Open Source WebDAV Servers

WebDAV (Web Distributed Authoring and Versioning) is a protocol that allows users to access and manage files stored on a remote server. It is commonly used for web-based file sharing and collaboration, as it allows users to upload, download, and manage files directly from a web browser or file manager.

It’s based on HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) and uses the same basic communication methods, but adds additional features and functionality specifically designed for file management. These features include support for file locking, collections, and metadata.

This roundup picks our favourite WebDAV servers for Linux. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

WebDAV Servers sabre/dav CardDAV, CalDAV and WebDAV server webdav Simple and standalone WebDAV server Dufs File server that supports static serving Davis Admin interface for sabre/dav SFTPGo Fully featured and highly configurable SFTP server with WebDAV support KaraDAV Lightweight WebDAV server Nephele Pluggable WebDAV server Milton WebDAV / CalDAV / CardDAV server library Apache WebDAV Provides class 1 and class 2 WebDAV functionality for Apache phởdav Minimal WebDAV server Nginx WebDAV File management automation via the WebDAV protocol dave Simple WebDAV server