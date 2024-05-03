17 Best Free and Open Source Audio Analyzers

There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses. Software that creates music can often be expensive.

Linux also sports a wide range of useful audio tools. This article examines audio analyzers. This type of software lets you visualize audio spectrum for real-time signals. Some of the programs also lets you analyze amplitude and phase spectrum as well. Also, you can visualize audio spectrum in FFT spectrum, 2D spectrogram, Octave spectrum, etc. modes.

This type of software is useful for audio/multimedia researchers, developers, composers, and performers. They help you analyze an audio signal to understand the characteristics of this signal (fundamental, harmonics, feedback, etc.), to describe the source/room/receiver behaviour (reverberation, gain peaks, etc.), or to make adjustments in the preprocessing (room equalization).

We also include software that lets you identify songs.

Here’s our verdict summarized in one of our legendary ratings chart.

Let’s explore the 17 audio analyzers at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Audio Analyzers Sonic Visualiser View and analyse the contents of music audio files projectM Music visualizer originally based on Milkdrop Spek Acoustic spectrum analyser Friture Visualize and analyze live audio data in real-time with rolling 2D spectrogram SongRec Open source Shazam client Cava Cross-platform audio visualizer sndpeek Real-time audio visualization tool (animated, 3D) Mousai Simple application that can identify songs similar to Shazam Cavalier Audio visualizer based on Cava FMIT Graphical utility for tuning musical instruments Cavasik Fork of Cavalier GLava OpenGL audio spectrum visualizer Music Radar Simple application that can identify songs similar to Shazam rtspeccy Real time spectrum analyzer cli-visualizer Command line visualizer for MPD, ALSA and PulseAudio audioprism Spectrogram tool for PulseAudio and WAV files shaq Bare-bones CLI client for Shazam

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.