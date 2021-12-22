Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk ShotGrid

Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”.
The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.
While Autodesk develops many high quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives.
Autodesk ShotGrid is project management software used for visual effects and animation project management in television shows, movie production and video game development.
ShotGrid is not available for Linux and it is proprietary software. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
1. Prism Pipeline
Prism is a pipeline focused on VFX and animation projects. It helps users to organize the projects, automating tasks and simplifying their workflow.
The software lets you manage scenefiles, exchange data with other scenes, generate playblasts, automate the rendering workfolow, compare and convert media. The software offers Shotgun integration.
2. Phraseanet
Phraseanet is a Digital Asset Management system (DAM for short) targeting the professionals’ needs.
Phraseanet can store, manage and share a wide range of digital resources such as images, videos, audio or office documents within working groups of any size.
This is web-based software and runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows. It’s based on common software components such as Elasticsearch, MySQL, PHP or Apache.
3. TACTIC
TACTIC is a remote collaboration platform used for configuring and deploying enterprise workflow solutions. These solutions simplify the development and delivery of digital assets through a well defined set of processes.
This is achieved by integrating a core Workflow Engine with Digital Asset Management and Content Management components to provide a complete platform for the creation of individualized enterprise Workflow solutions
4. Pimcore
Pimcore is also digital asset management software. It centralizes all your media assets, including images, graphics, documents, videos, and other media content.
Pimcore’s DAM places digital asset management at the core of digital experience management. It can integrate, consolidate, and manage any type and any amount of digital assets.
Alternatives to Autodesk's Products
