Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk ReCap

Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”.

The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

While Autodesk develops many high quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives.

Autodesk ReCap lets you create rich and accurate digital models of existing conditions. It lets users work with actual point clouds from laser scans.

ReCap is very specialist software with few alternatives that offer even a fraction of the software’s functionality. In fact, we can only recommend a couple of open source alternatives.

1. CloudCompare

CloudCompare is 3D point cloud and triangular mesh processing software.

It was originally designed to perform comparison between two 3D points clouds (such as the ones obtained with a laser scanner) or between a point cloud and a triangular mesh. It relies on an octree structure that is highly optimized for this particular use-case. It was also meant to deal with huge point clouds (typically more than 10 million points, and up to 120 million with 2 GB of memory).

CloudCompare is available on Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms, for both 32 and 64 bits architectures. It is developed in C++ with Qt.

2. Meshroom

Meshroom is a 3D Reconstruction Software based on the AliceVision Photogrammetric Computer Vision framework.

