Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk Flame

Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”.

The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

While Autodesk develops many high quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives.

Autodesk Flame is 3D visual effects (VFX), finishing, and color grading software.

Autodesk Flame is available for Linux but it’s proprietary software. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. Prism

Prism is a pipeline focussed on VFX and animation projects. It helps users to organize the projects, automating tasks and simplifying their workflow.

The software lets you manage scenefiles, exchange data with other scenes, generate playblasts, automate the rendering workfolow, compare and convert media. The software offers Shotgun integration.

2. Natron

Natron is a superb compositor for visual effects and motion graphics industry. Natron has flexible Roto and Rotopaint tool-set that can generate unlimited layers of masks, mattes and shapes. Natron also offers a powerful 2D and Planar tracker for tracking jobs. There’s also keying tools, curve & dope-sheel editor, as well GPU and network rendering.

Natron supports plugins following the OpenFX 1.4 API. Most open-source and commercial OpenFX plug-ins are supported. There’s a whole raft of tools from the open source plugin developing community.

3. Blender

Blender is a 3D computer graphics software toolset.

The software can be used to create 3D visualizations, stills as well as broadcast and cinema quality video, whilst the incorporation of a real-time 3D engine allows for the creation of 3D interactive content for stand-alone playback. Blender has a huge variety of uses including modelling, animating, rendering, texturing, skinning, rigging, weighting, non-linear editing, scripting, compositing, post-production and much more.

Alternatives to Autodesk's Products Sketchbook is a raster graphics software app intended for expressive drawing and concept sketching. It's also useful for making animations. EAGLE is a scriptable electronic design automation (EDA) application with schematic capture, printed circuit board (PCB) layout, auto-router and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) features. Mudbox is 3D digital painting and sculpting software. Sculpt and paint highly detailed 3D geometry and textures. ShotGrid is project management software used for visual effects and animation project management in television shows and movie production and video game development. Flame is 3D visual effects (VFX), finishing, and color grading software. It includes AI-powered tools and remote solutions.