Images

YOGA – Yummy Optimizer for Gorgeous Assets

CLI, Graphics

YOGA is a command-line tool and a library that can convert and optimize images from various format to JPEG, PNG and WEBP, and convert and optimize 3D models from various formats to glTF and GLB.

Images are opened using Pillow and optimized using Guetzli and MozJPEG for JPEGs, Zopflipng for PNGs and libwebp for WEBPs.

3D Models are converted and optimized using assimp. If models contain or reference images, they are processed by YOGA’s image optimizer.

This is free and open source software.

The YOGA command line interface is divided in two sub-commands:

  • yoga image to convert and optimize images,
  • yoga model to convert and optimize 3D models.

Features include:

  • Output formats supported: PNG, JPEG, WebP, lossless WebP.
  • Resize images – the image’s aspect ratio is always preserved.
  • Tune the desired quality of the JPEG and WebP images.
  • Tune the opacity threshold.
  • Slow PNG optimization option – this selects an alternative preset for PNG optimization.
  • Color quantization – reduce the number of distinct colors used in an image.

Website: wanadev.github.io/yoga
Support: GitHub Code Repository
Developer: Wanadev
License: BSD License

YOGA is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

