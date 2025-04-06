8 Useful Free and Open Source Virtualization Tools

A Type 1 hypervisor is known as native or bare-metal. With this type, the hypervisor runs directly on the host’s hardware to control the hardware resources and to manage guest operating systems. In other words, the software hypervisor does not require an additional underlying operating system.

A Type 2 hypervisor, or hosted hypervisor, interacts with the underlying host machine hardware through the host machine’s operating system. You install it on the machine, where it runs as an application. The Type 2 hypervisor negotiates with the operating system to obtain underlying system resources. The hypervisor lets the host hardware operate multiple virtual machines independent of each other and share abstracted resources among those virtual machines.

This roundup focuses on Type 2 hypervisors. We also include GUI frontends and wrappers to view, access, and manage remote and virtual systems.

QEMU is included because it’s primarily a Type 2 hypervisor. It runs on top of a host operating system and provides virtualization capabilities for various guest operating systems and architectures.

Here's our verdict captured in a ratings chart.

Let’s examine the programs in more detail.

Virtualization Tools VirtualBox Powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization software Quickemu Wrapper for QEMU that automatically “does the right thing” QEMU Machine emulator and virtualizer Boxes View, access, and manage remote and virtual systems virt-manager Desktop tool for managing virtual machines via libvirt Incus Modern, secure and powerful system container and virtual machine manager Quickgui Gaphical user interface for the Quickemu virtual machine manager. Cassowary Run Windows virtual machine on Linux

