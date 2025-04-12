20 Best Free and Open Source Linux Synthesizers

A software synthesizer, also known as a softsynth, is computer software which creates digital audio. Computer software that generates music is not a recent arrival. However, with processors that offer multiple cores and faster clock speeds, software synthesizers can complete tasks that previously needed dedicated hardware. The advantage, of course, of software synthesizers is that they are less expensive than dedicated hardware, and simpler to integrate with other types of music software.

Synthesizers are often controlled with a piano-style keyboard. Several other forms of controller have been developed to mimic guitars, organs, stringed and wind instruments. A real analog synthesizer has a lot of knobs and switches which give immediate access to all important parameters of the generated sound.

Linux has a good range of open source software to be a serious contender in music production without having to venture into the commercial software world. Some of the software featured in this article provide operation similar to analog synths from the 1970s, such as the Moog Minimoog and Roland Juno-60.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 20 capable software synthesizers. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to create a known or unknown, common or unusual sound experience without the outlay of dedicated hardware.

This chart offers our opinion of the featured software.

All the software is published under an open source license with the exception of SunVox, which is closed-source freeware.

Let’s explore the 20 software synthesizers at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Synthesizers Surge XT Hybrid polyphonic synth supporting MPE; run as an LV2 plugin, or VST ZynAddSubFX Realtime software synthesizer with many features Fluidsynth Synthesizer based on the soundfont2 specifications Geonkick Synthesizer that can synthesize elements of percussion VCV Rack Eurorack modular synthesizer simulator Yoshimi MIDI software synthesizer; fork of ZynAddSubFX Cardinal Virtual modular synthesizer plugin amSynth Two oscillator software synthesizer; subtractive synth topology DIN Is Noise Sound synthesizer and musical instrument Dexed Multi platform, multi format plugin synth terminatorX "Scratch" on digitally sampled audio data Qsynth Qt GUI interface for FluidSynth AlsaModularSynth Realtime modular synthesizer for ALSA SunVox Modular synthesizer with pattern-based sequencer Odin2 VST3, CLAP, AU and LV2 synthesizer plugin Bristol Vintage synthesizer emulator synthv1 Old-school polyphonic synthesizer padthv1 Old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer Borg ER-3 Portable audio synthesizer / tone generator inspired by the Korg ER-1 Helm Polyphonic synth with lots of modulation

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.