Quoter – The Console Based Stock Quote Tool

While it can be a struggle to make ends meet, it’s possible to make life easier through better money management. Financial management is about planning income and expenditure and making informed decisions that enable you to survive financially. With today’s financial pressures, it’s even more important to look after your finances, if only to make sure there are no nasty surprises when you receive your next bank statement.

One way of staying alert regarding your financial position is to use a stock ticker. This is software that provides live updates of stock prices and enables you to easily monitor your investments. Alternatively, you can use software that fetches prices on-demand.

Quoter is a small command-line tool to fetch stock prices. It’s written in Java and published under an open source license.

Terminal-based software is light on system resources (very useful on low specified machines), can be faster and more efficient than their graphical counterparts, they do not stop working when X is restarted, and are great for scripting purposes.

Installation

The developer recommends installing Quoter using snap with the command:

$ sudo snap install quoter

Unlike stock market command-line tools we’ve recently covered, mop and tickrs, Quoter doesn’t scrape its data from Yahoo! Finance. Instead, it retrieves quotes from IEX Cloud.

This means that you’ll need to sign up for a free account to obtain an API token. The free API token gives 50,000 core credits a month.

Before you can start to use the tool, you’ll also need to store your API Secret Key. To do this enter the following command at a shell:

$ quoter -c

You are then prompted to enter the secret token. Upon entering the token, you’ll get confirmation that the secret production token has been set. We’re now ready to use the Quoter tool.

