tickrs – terminal realtime ticker data

One way of keeping alert regarding your financial position is to use a stock ticker. This is software that provides live updates of stock prices and enables you to easily monitor your investments.

tickrs is a stock ticker that is written in Rust. It’s published under an open source license.

Terminal-based software is light on system resources (very useful on low specified machines), can be faster and more efficient than their graphical counterparts, they do not stop working when X is restarted, and are great for scripting purposes.

Installation

On our Ubuntu systems, the easiest way to install tickrs is with the command:

$ cargo install tickrs

Next add ~/.cargo/bin to your PATH. (PATH is an environmental variable in Linux and other Unix-like operating systems that tells the shell which directories to search for executable files (i.e., ready-to-run programs) in response to commands issued by a user).

We’re running bash and can edit the file ~/.bashrc with a text editor such as nano with the command:

$ nano ~/.bashrc

Add the line to the file:

export PATH="$HOME/.cargo/bin:$PATH"

Log out of the shell or type the command:

$ source .bashrc

We can then run the software with the command:

$ tickrs

