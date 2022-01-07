mop – terminal-based stock market tracker

A stock ticker is a report of the price of specific securities, updated continuously throughout the trading session by the various stock market exchanges.

The term “tick” refers to a change in a security’s price from one trade to the next. A stock ticker displays these ticks, along with other relevant information, like trading volume, that investors and traders use to stay informed about current market conditions and the interest in that particular security.

The ticker provides current information for certain stocks, including the ticker symbol (the one-to four-letter code that represents a particular stock), quantity traded (volume for each transaction), price, a green “up” arrow if the price is higher than the previous day’s closing value, a red “down” arrow if the price is lower, and the net price change (either as a monetary amount or percentage) from the previous day’s close.

mop is a command-line stock market tracker. It’s written in Go and published under an open source license.

Installation

mop is very simple to install.

You need Go installed. Then clone the project’s GitHub repository with the command:

$ git clone https://github.com/mop-tracker/mop

Change into the mop directory:

$ cd mop

Run the command

$ go build ./cmd/mop

And we can then start the program with the command

$ ./mop

You can copy the mop executable into a directory in your PATH e.g.

$ sudo cp mop /usr/local/bin

