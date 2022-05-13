Moosync – music player

You might be wondering whether Linux really needs more music players. If it’s just a fork of an existing project, we’d agree that this wouldn’t be an enticing prospect. After all, in this field audiophiles are granted a huge array of fine music players. We cover our favorites in this roundup.

We recently reviewed a small and simple music player called Amberol which is built using modern technologies. When we read about modern technologies we instantly think of Electron. Heavily bloated apps often follow. But that wasn’t the case with Amberol as it’s not Electron-based.

Step forward another music player built on modern technologies. Unlike Amberbol, Moosync is Electron-based software and offers a wider feature set. It’s written in TypeScript and uses Vue.js, a model–view–viewmodel front end JavaScript framework for building user interfaces and single-page applications.

Installation

The developer has made it very easy to install this program. The project’s GitHub repository hosts packages for Ubuntu/Debian, Arch and Arch-based distros.

If you’re running a different distro, we recommend using the project’s AppImage. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application.

AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

As Moosync is open source software, you can compile the source code.

There is cross platform support with binaries available for macOS and Windows. We only tested the software under Linux.

