gopeed – modern download manager

A download manager is a type of software that manages the downloading of files from the Internet. The best download managers help make the process easier and quicker.

If you often download multiple files, particularly large files such as ISOs and backups, a download manager can help streamline the process. Downloading files – such as music, video, programs, drivers, and more through a browser – is never the fastest. Besides maximising your bandwidth, a download manager also offers the ability to resume a download after a connection fails.

gopeed is billed as a modern download manager. It supports HTTP, BitTorrent and Magnet protocol download. This is free and open source software.

Installation

gopeed was tested using Ubuntu 23.10. There are a number of ways to install Motrix in Ubuntu.

The project provides a .deb package for Debian/Ubuntu. After downloading the .deb package, it can be installed with dpkg in the usual way. Everything went tickety-boo.

$ sudo dpkg -i Gopeed-v1.5.2-linux-amd64.deb

For other distros, there’s an AppImage available.

AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software. To run the software, you download the AppImage file, make it executable, and run the file.

As this is open source software, the full source code is available. So you can also manually build the software if that floats your boat.

Besides Linux, there are official binary packages for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.

