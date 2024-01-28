9 Best Free and Open Source Graphical YouTube Tools Bypassing the Web-Only Barrier

YouTube is a video-sharing website, created in February 2005, and purchased by Google in November 2006. The web service lets billions of people find, watch, and share originally-created videos. It displays a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media video. It also offers a forum for people to communicate with others around the world, and acts as a distribution platform.
A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some funky developers have created applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. The software allows users to access YouTube in a different way, creating a TV-like experience.
This article focuses on the finest graphical tools. All of the tools are free and open source software.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-ratings chart.
|YouTube Tools
|FreeTube
|Privacy-based YouTube app
|Media Downloader
|Frontend for youtube-dl, gallery-dl, Lux, you-get, svtplay-dl, aria2c, ...
|pipe-viewer
|Lightweight YouTube client without requiring an API key
|Piped
|Uses NewPipe Extractor, a library for extracting
|ClipGrab
|Downloader for YouTube and other sites
|Minitube
|Application for watching YouTube without using Flash
|SMTube
|Search, play and download YouTube videos
|MellowPlayer
|Multi-platform cloud music integration
|Video Downloader
|Tool which lets you download videos from YouTube and other websites
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
FreeTube is really hot. I love it.
I agree, I would give it a 9.5 score. It’s a great way of feeding my YouTube habit while maintaining my privacy.