9 Best Free and Open Source Graphical YouTube Tools Bypassing the Web-Only Barrier

YouTube is a video-sharing website, created in February 2005, and purchased by Google in November 2006. The web service lets billions of people find, watch, and share originally-created videos. It displays a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media video. It also offers a forum for people to communicate with others around the world, and acts as a distribution platform.

A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some funky developers have created applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. The software allows users to access YouTube in a different way, creating a TV-like experience.

This article focuses on the finest graphical tools. All of the tools are free and open source software.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-ratings chart.

YouTube Tools FreeTube Privacy-based YouTube app Media Downloader Frontend for youtube-dl, gallery-dl, Lux, you-get, svtplay-dl, aria2c, ... pipe-viewer Lightweight YouTube client without requiring an API key Piped Uses NewPipe Extractor, a library for extracting ClipGrab Downloader for YouTube and other sites Minitube Application for watching YouTube without using Flash SMTube Search, play and download YouTube videos MellowPlayer Multi-platform cloud music integration Video Downloader Tool which lets you download videos from YouTube and other websites

