eLxr – community–hardened Debian distro

eLxr is a community–hardened Debian-based distribution optimized for performance, and security. It’s tailored for edge-to-cloud use cases.

It’s an enterprise-grade Linux distribution that addresses the unique challenges of near-edge networks and workloads.

The eLxr project’s mission is centered on accessibility, innovation, and maintaining the integrity of open source software. Making these advancements in an enterprise-grade Debian-derivative ensures that users benefit from a freely available Linux distribution.

Features include:

Reliability – secure and stable distribution, with its foundation in open source community innovation with a predictable release and update cadence, fit for long lifecycles and long-term deployments.

Real Time – uses preempt-rt kernel configurations to prioritize low-latency responses, ensuring that tasks are executed within precise time boundaries.

Smaller footprint – relies on a smaller footprint for better performance, optimized workloads, and smaller attack surface for resource usage efficiency. It provides all required features and attributes, considering best usage of system resources, with the option to augment functionality based on large, Debian-compatible package repositories.

Robust – built and optimized for hardware powering the intelligent edge, using all hardware-related features to ensure the best cost-to-performance ratio.

Resilient – architected to handle potential defects and security vulnerabilities by mitigating and responding to incoming threats, with built-in security features such as policy enforcing, and relying on dedicated hardware features that include secure boot, Trusted Platform Module (TPM), cryptographic engine, and more.

eLxr supports x86-based hardware and features for the following Intel x86 platforms: Skylake, Broadwell, Cascade Lake, Ice Lake, and Sapphire Rapida.

Working state: Active Desktop: - Init Software: systemd Package Management: APT Release Model: Fixed Platforms: x64_64 Home Page: elxr.org Developer: Wind River