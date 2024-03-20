12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Document Management Systems

Document Management is an information technology that has taken over from legacy systems of manual or server based file sharing, the electronic filing cabinet, to control policies and procedures. It is one of the functions provided by Enterprise Content Management.

A document management system enables individuals and businesses to manage documents, making it easy to locate a previous document version. This is important from a record control perspective, and to ensure that compliance standards are met within a user-friendly environment.

The main benefit offered by a document management system is that it gives individuals and businesses the tools to store and index many different types of documents and electronic files. Information and knowledge within the organisation can be accessed as appropriate, leading to an increase in productivity. Any kind of binary data can be stored in the document system. Other uses of this type of system include document workflow, records management, image management, disaster recovery, backup, and access control.

Linux offers an impressive range of open source document management systems of varying complexities, to help manage paper files electronically, enabling users to find data without any fuss or bother. At the same time these systems ensure that only authorized users have access to the relevant documents, can add meta-data to documents for searching, and provide version control.

To provide an insight into the quality of software available for Linux, we have compiled a list of 12 powerful document management systems. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who needs to control records and documents. We give our highest recommendation to HumHub, Alfresco, and OpenKM.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each document management system.

Document Management Systems HumHub Enterprise social network Alfresco Offers a high degree of modularity and scalable performance OpenKM Easy management of documents, users, roles, and finding documents Maarch Dedicated to the legal archiving of high volumes of static documents Mayan EDMS Web-based free/libre document management system LogicalDOC Targeted at business users; has a user friendly web interface Docspell {ersonal document organizer SeedDMS Enterprise ready platform for sharing and storing documents Kimios Mainly based on the Java platform NemakiWare CMIS-compliant platform for document management Epiware AJAX-enabled Project and Document Management application DocMGR Full featured, web-based Document Management System

