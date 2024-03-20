12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Document Management Systems

Document Management is an information technology that has taken over from legacy systems of manual or server based file sharing, the electronic filing cabinet, to control policies and procedures. It is one of the functions provided by Enterprise Content Management.
A document management system enables individuals and businesses to manage documents, making it easy to locate a previous document version. This is important from a record control perspective, and to ensure that compliance standards are met within a user-friendly environment.
The main benefit offered by a document management system is that it gives individuals and businesses the tools to store and index many different types of documents and electronic files. Information and knowledge within the organisation can be accessed as appropriate, leading to an increase in productivity. Any kind of binary data can be stored in the document system. Other uses of this type of system include document workflow, records management, image management, disaster recovery, backup, and access control.
Linux offers an impressive range of open source document management systems of varying complexities, to help manage paper files electronically, enabling users to find data without any fuss or bother. At the same time these systems ensure that only authorized users have access to the relevant documents, can add meta-data to documents for searching, and provide version control.
To provide an insight into the quality of software available for Linux, we have compiled a list of 12 powerful document management systems. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who needs to control records and documents. We give our highest recommendation to HumHub, Alfresco, and OpenKM.
Click the links in the table below to learn more about each document management system.
|Document Management Systems
|HumHub
|Enterprise social network
|Alfresco
|Offers a high degree of modularity and scalable performance
|OpenKM
|Easy management of documents, users, roles, and finding documents
|Maarch
|Dedicated to the legal archiving of high volumes of static documents
|Mayan EDMS
|Web-based free/libre document management system
|LogicalDOC
|Targeted at business users; has a user friendly web interface
|Docspell
|{ersonal document organizer
|SeedDMS
|Enterprise ready platform for sharing and storing documents
|Kimios
|Mainly based on the Java platform
|NemakiWare
|CMIS-compliant platform for document management
|Epiware
|AJAX-enabled Project and Document Management application
|DocMGR
|Full featured, web-based Document Management System
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
Historic comments have been retained for completeness
In your opinion which is the best free Document Management System (DMS) for Kubuntu Linux 14.04.5 OS?
Hey, if you need free open-source EDMS, i can tell you. The best i tested for now is MayanEDMS on ubuntu mate. It is really free, and easy to install.
Among the 7 document management systems (DMS) that you have listed, which is the best free and non-free DMS from an overall point of view for the Kubuntu Linux OS?
I’m interested in EDM for my use (1 user) as I’m a sole proprietor. Needs to be easy to install/configure/use. Don’t need all the bells and whistles. Must of course run under Linux (Ubuntu/Debian), and hopefully free or low cost. Thanks!