Déjà Dup – simple backup software

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

Déjà Dup is a simple backup tool which is written in Vala. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

We tested with Ubuntu 23.10.

We installed Déjà Dup using the very useful bauh utility. bauh is a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, and web applications.

At the time of installation, the Ubuntu deb package offers an older version of Déjà Dup. But there’s the latest version for Snap and Flatpak. We installed the Snap.

