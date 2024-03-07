Files

10 Best Free and Open Source Qt File Managers

In the field of desktop environments, there are two desktops that dominate the open source landscape: KDE and GNOME. They are smart, stable, and generally stay out of the way.

At the basis of the main KDE technologies is Qt, a free and open source widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces as well as cross-platform applications that run on various software and hardware. This toolkit has been in development since 1995 by The Qt Company (formerly Trolltech).

It makes sense to use Qt based software with the KDE desktop environment. Benefits include memory savings, and better integration with the KDE desktop taking the form of things like displaying file transfer progress in the traydock. However, if you prefer other desktop environments, these Qt file managers still work admirably.

This article focus on the finest Qt file managers.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Ratings chart

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each file manager.

Qt File Managers
KrusaderAdvanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager
DolphinSimple to use and dedicated file manager
Double CommanderInspired by Total Commander
PCManFM-QtStarted as the Qt port of PCManFM
KonquerorFile manager, web browser, and universal viewer
CoreFMSimple, lightweight, and easy to use file manager
File CommanderTotal Commander-like orthodox (dual-panel) file manager
Deepin FMFile manager for deepin desktop environment
IndexQt-based file manager that's part of the Maui ecosystem
Cutefish File ManagerAnother simple file manager
