Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Progress ShareFile

Progress Software Corporation is an American company that develops software for creating and deploying business applications. Their vision is to propel business forward in a technology-driven world.

ShareFile is a secure content collaboration, file sharing and sync software. It’s designed to handle document workflows for any size team. It has built-in security features to protect files. Progress acquired ShareFile for a purchase price of $875 million.

ShareFile is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. OpenProject

OpenProject is an open source web-based project management system for location-independent team collaboration. This is an an easy-to-use, feature-rich application for project management and team collaboration. OpenProject is mature software. Development started in 2012.

2. MediaWiki

MediaWiki is a superb wiki package originally written for Wikipedia, a free encyclopedia project. It is now used by several other projects of the non-profit Wikimedia Foundation and by many other wikis. It is designed to handle a large number of users and pages without imposing too rigid a structure or workflow.

There are many other open source wiki software available for Linux.

3. Nextcloud

Nextcloud is a suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services.

