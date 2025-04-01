Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Progress Kemp LoadMaster

Kemp is a software company that develops load balancing and application delivery software. Its products are built on a custom Linux operating system sold under the LoadMaster brand. Kemp was purchased by Progress Software in 2021.

Progress Kemp LoadMaster is a fully featured load balancer and application delivery controller (ADC) that supports all the major application workloads with easy-to-use templates. It offers key features such as SSL offload along with advanced authentication and traffic delivery options.

LoadMaster is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source software for Linux.

1. Traefik

Traefik is a modern reverse proxy and load balancer that makes deploying microservices easy. Traefik integrates with your existing infrastructure components (Docker, Swarm mode, Kubernetes, Marathon, Consul, Etcd, Rancher, Amazon ECS, …) and configures itself automatically and dynamically.

2. HAProxy

HAProxy provides a high availability load balancer and proxy server for TCP and HTTP-based applications that spreads requests across multiple servers.

It is particularly suited for very high traffic web sites and powers some of the world’s most visited ones.

3. Cilium

Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane. It provides a simple flat Layer 3 network with the ability to span multiple clusters in either a native routing or overlay mode. It is L7-protocol aware and can enforce network policies on L3-L7 using an identity based security model that is decoupled from network addressing.

For more open source load balancers check out our roundup.

