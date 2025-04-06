Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Progress MOVEit

Progress Software Corporation is an American company that develops software for creating and deploying business applications. Their vision is to propel business forward in a technology-driven world.
MOVEit is a managed file transfer software product. The software encrypts files and uses file transfer protocols such as FTP(S) or SFTP to transfer data, as well as providing automation services, analytics and failover options.
MOVEit is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
1. Filezilla
FileZilla is a multi-platform FTP and SFTP client with lots of useful features and an intuitive interface.
The software includes a site manager which allows the creation of a compilation of FTP sites, with individual setting for port, protocol, login details, starting directories etc. This functionality is similar to bookmarking/cookies included with popular web browsers, saving time when accessing popular sites.
2. Muon
Muon (previously known as Snowflake) is a graphical SFTP client and terminal emulator with helpful utilities.
It provide an enhanced SFTP file browser, SSH terminal emulator, remote resource/process manager, server disk space analyzer, remote text editor, remote log viewer, and other helpful tools.
3. gFTP
gFTP is a free/open source multithreaded FTP client. It includes both a GUI (which utilizes the GTK+) and a command-line interface. Sites are stored in a hierarchical collection of bookmarks.
The GUI uses a familiar double-paned layout, with the local filesystem in the left pane and the remote filesystem in the right pane. Below these panes resides a transfer queue that shows the real-time status of each queued or active file transfer. Below that is a message log, which displays the text commands and responses between gFTP and the remote server.
