Command-Line Screen Capture Tools: 7 Free and Open Source Linux Apps

The phrase “A picture is worth a thousand words” refers to the idea that a solitary still image can provide as much information as a large amount of descriptive text. Essentially, pictures convey information more effectively and efficiently than words can.

A screenshot is an image captured by a computer to record the output of a visual device. Screen capture software enable screenshots to be taken on a computer. This type of software has a wide range of uses. As an image can illustrate the operation of computer software so well, screenshots play a crucial role in software development and documentation. Alternatively, if you have a technical problem with your computer, a screenshot allows a technical support department to understand the problems you are facing. Writing computer-related articles, documentation and tutorials is nigh on impossible without a good tool for creating screenshots.

Linux has a good selection of versatile open source screenshot programs, both graphical and console based. This roundup focuses on command-line tools.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 7 screen capture tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

CLI Screen Capture Tools maim Make Image aims to improve on scrot scrot SCReenshOT is a simple command line screen capture utility slop Queries for a selection from the user and prints the region to stdout shotgun Minimal screenshot utility grim Utility to take screenshots of Wayland desktops shotman Uncompromising screenshot tool for Wayland compositors ImageMagick Create, edit, and compose bitmap images

Looking for GUI screen capture tools? They are covered in this separate roundup.