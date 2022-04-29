termusic – terminal-based music player

Linux offers a huge smörgåsbord of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. We’ve reviewed the vast majority, but we’ve always got our eyes peeled hunting for a new gem.

One new program we’ve stumbled upon is termusic, a Rust-based music player that uses a terminal user interface. It’s designed for large, locally stored music collections.

Installation

Installing termusic is really simple so we’ll keep this concise. Just following the project’s instructions. We chose to install using cargo. On a fresh installation of Ubuntu, we need to first install cargo.

cargo is available as a regular Ubuntu package or a snap. We chose to install the former:

$ sudo apt install cargo

Next we can install termusic.

$ cargo install termusic

You can compile the source code if you want. But sometimes life is too short especially when it reduces the time available to enjoy listening to music.

