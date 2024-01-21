Linux has so many music players. But that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be one more.

If you use a general purpose media player to access your music collection, you’re missing out on a wealth of features that can improve your listening experience. That’s why we recommend a dedicated music player. Linux offers a huge range to choose from which is why we put together this roundup to help save you time. But there are always other projects springing up.

Nora is billed as an elegant music player. It’s built using Electron and React. This is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Nora using Ubuntu 23.10. There’s a binary deb package available as well as an AppImage.

For the deb package, we downloaded it with wget.

$ wget https://github.com/Sandakan/Nora/releases/download/v2.5.0-stable/Nora-Setup-2.5.0-stable-linux-amd64.deb

The deb package is installed with the command:

$ sudo dpkg -i Nora-Setup-2.5.0-stable-linux-amd64.deb

If you’re not using Debian/Ubuntu, you can use the AppImage. Download it:

$ wget https://github.com/Sandakan/Nora/releases/download/v2.5.0-stable/Nora-Setup-2.5.0-stable-linux-x86_64.AppImage

Make it executable:

$ chmod u+x Nora-Setup-2.5.0-stable-linux-x86_64.AppImage

On our test system, Nora didn’t run with either approach, aborting with the error:

A JavaScript error occurred in the main process Uncaught Exception: Error: Could not load the "sharp" module using the linux-x64 runtime

This error is fixed by installing libvips, an image processing library.

$ sudo apt install libvips

Nora is cross-platform software. Besides support for Linux, it also runs under Windows.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Settings

Page 4 – Summary