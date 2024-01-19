Linux

Create your own LinuxLinks app with bauh

Web Apps

We recently published a brief review of bauh, software which lets you manage your applications whatever installation method is used.

bauh can also create and manage web applications. In this article, we’ll walk you through creating your own LinuxLinks application.

First, launch bauh and click the actions icon (it looks like three horizontal lines). Click Install Web application

Install web application

Populate the fields for address, name, description, and pick a custom icon. Click continue.

Web installation options

bauh will check the web installation environment. It determines any missing software that needs to be installed. In this example, our test system needs 4 packages. Click Continue and these packages are downloaded and installed.

Environment update

Once the process is complete, we can launch the new app from bauh, from the Activities corner at the top left of the screen to show the Activities overview, or from Show Apps.

LinuxLinks app
Click image for full size

We can then pin the LinuxLinks.com app to the Dash.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Norris
Norris
3 hours ago

Where is the app stored on the filesystem?

0
Reply