Gamestonk Terminal – investment research tool

Python is one of the finest open source languages for data scientists mainly because of its incredibly powerful ecosystem with its huge array of machine learning/deep learning libraries, and powerful visualization software. To get a flavour of the ecosystem, check out our recommended Python Deep Learning and Python Visualization software.

One of the many use cases for the Python ecosystem is in the field of investment research. Can’t see the wood from the trees? Are you uncertain of the next investment decision to make? Step forward Gamestonk Terminal.

Gamestonk Terminal provides a modern Python-based integrated environment for financial investment research. It aims to provide a comprehensive tool to help make better investment decisions. This terminal-based tool is free and open source software written in Python.

Installation

The software uses a smorgasbord of packages. Software with a large number of dependencies often benefits from a Docker installation. But while we were up and running swiftly with Docker, we had issues opening charts in a web browser. Maybe the copious quantities of mulled wine over the Christmas festivities dulled our senses?

Instead, we found it easier to follow a local install using Anaconda, a distribution of Python (and R) for scientific computing, that aims to simplify package management and deployment.

We followed the detailed installation steps in the project’s GitHub only needing to run $ conda init zsh after creating the environment. To get full functionality, you’ll want to install the machine learning functionality, and obtain API keys for various services and update the config file ( config_terminal.py ) accordingly.

Set aside an hour or so to get everything configured, but it’s definitely time worth spent.

