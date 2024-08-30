10 Useful Free and Open Source Container Managers

A container is an operating-system-level virtualization method for running multiple isolated Linux systems on a control host using a single Linux kernel. The container runs a set of processes isolated from the system, running from a distinct image that provides all the files necessary to support the processes.

There’s an important distinction between OS-level virtualization and virtualization. The former is often known as containers.

OS-level virtualization (containers) share the same operating system kernel and isolate the application processes from the rest of the system. For example: ARM Linux systems run ARM Linux containers, x86 Linux systems run x86 Linux containers, x86 Windows systems run x86 Windows containers. Linux containers are extremely portable, but they must be compatible with the underlying system.

Containers are different from Type 1 and 2 hypervisors. A Type 1 hypervisor is known as native or bare-metal. With this type, the hypervisor runs directly on the host’s hardware to control the hardware resources and to manage guest operating systems. In other words, the software hypervisor does not require an additional underlying operating system.

This article focuses on container managers, software which make it easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using open containers. We explore containers in a separate article.

Let’s explore each of the container managers.

Container Managers Portainer Lightweight and easy to use management UI Podman Tool for managing OCI containers and pods LXD Manage virtual machines and containers Rancher Container management platform Mesos Cluster manager Cloudmin Manage virtual systems running virtualization technology virt-manager Desktop tool for managing virtual machines via libvirt Incus Modern, secure and powerful system container and virtual machine manager rkt Application container engine Stakkr Docker recompose tool