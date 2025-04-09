14 Best Free and Open Source Electronic Design Automation Tools

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) is a type of software that enables individuals to design electronic systems. These systems can be printed circuit boards (which mechanically support and electrically connect electronic components using conductive pathways) and integrated circuits (an electronic circuit manufactured by lithography, or the patterned diffusion of trace elements into the surface of a thin substrate of semiconductor material). The EDA tools enable chip designers to design and analyze entire semiconductor chips.

The electronic design market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, with the market becoming increasingly more global. With the rise of semiconductor industries in many emerging countries, such as China, good quality EDA software is in strong demand. EDA is a complicated business, involving a diverse set of software algorithms and applications that are required for the design of intricate next generation semiconductor and electronics products. EDA tools assist designers capture and verify the functional and physical characteristics of their designs before they actually manufacture them. They also allow designers to design complex products, which reduces the time to bring the electronic system to market, and keep costs within budget.

There are a wide range of EDA tools out that are released under an open source license which let developers customize, and create their latest designs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we’ve compiled a list of 14 high quality free Linux EDA applications. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to design electronic systems.

Let’s explore the 14 EDA tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Electronic Design Automation KiCad Software suite for the creation of electronic schematics gEDA Full suite and toolkit of Electronic Design Automation tools Fritzing Suited to the needs of designers and artists Magic VLSI layout editor, extraction, and DRC tool LibrePCB Software to develop printed circuit boards QElectroTech Design electric diagrams PyOPUS Library for simulation-based optimization of arbitrary systems Horizon EDA Supports an integrated end-to-end workflow for printed circuit board design DIYLC Circuit layout and schematic drawing tool KTechLab IDE for electronic and PIC microcontroller circuit design and simulation Ringdove EDA suite of multiple software components Electric The Electric VLSI Design System FidoCadJ Offers a large library of electronics and electronic engineering symbols Lepton Suite of software tools for designing electronics

