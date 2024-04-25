13 Best Free and Open Source Linux Disk Cloning Tools

One of the key responsibilities of a system administrator is to ensure the safety of an organization’s computer data. This is a critical task for any organization, given that the loss of important data could have profound implications on its future prosperity.

There are a number of different strategies that a system administrator will need to use to ensure that data is preserved. For example, the person will need to maintain the computer system and/or network, by applying operating system updates and patches, by performing regular backups, and ensuring that the system is kept secure at all times. Disk cloning is a highly popular method of performing comprehensive backups of the operating system, installed software, and an organization’s data with the minimum of effort.

Disk cloning software is not simply helpful for system backups. It has a wide range of other uses such as provisioning new computers in the workplace, restoring computers from a master image, and system recovery.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 high quality Linux disk cloning software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to perform system admin tasks.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Let’s explore the 13 disk cloning software at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Disk Cloning Software GParted Industrial-strength package for partition editing Clonezilla Perform system deployment, bare metal backup and recovery Rescuezilla Easy Backup, Recovery & Bare Metal Restore FOG A cloning / imaging solution / rescue suite G4L ncurses-based hard disk and partition imaging and cloning tool Mondo Rescue Reliable, disaster recovery solution FSArchiver Save the contents of a filesystem to a compressed archive file PING Partimage Is Not Ghost Partclone Save and restore used blocks on a partition Redo Rescue Simple backup and recovery solution Foxclone Image backup, restore and clone tool Partimage Stores partitions to a image file dcfldd Enhanced version of dd