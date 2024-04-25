SSD

13 Best Free and Open Source Linux Disk Cloning Tools

One of the key responsibilities of a system administrator is to ensure the safety of an organization’s computer data. This is a critical task for any organization, given that the loss of important data could have profound implications on its future prosperity.

There are a number of different strategies that a system administrator will need to use to ensure that data is preserved. For example, the person will need to maintain the computer system and/or network, by applying operating system updates and patches, by performing regular backups, and ensuring that the system is kept secure at all times. Disk cloning is a highly popular method of performing comprehensive backups of the operating system, installed software, and an organization’s data with the minimum of effort.

Disk cloning software is not simply helpful for system backups. It has a wide range of other uses such as provisioning new computers in the workplace, restoring computers from a master image, and system recovery.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 high quality Linux disk cloning software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to perform system admin tasks.

Let’s explore the 13 disk cloning software at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Disk Cloning Software
GPartedIndustrial-strength package for partition editing
ClonezillaPerform system deployment, bare metal backup and recovery
RescuezillaEasy Backup, Recovery & Bare Metal Restore
FOGA cloning / imaging solution / rescue suite
G4Lncurses-based hard disk and partition imaging and cloning tool
Mondo RescueReliable, disaster recovery solution
FSArchiverSave the contents of a filesystem to a compressed archive file
PINGPartimage Is Not Ghost
PartcloneSave and restore used blocks on a partition
Redo RescueSimple backup and recovery solution
FoxcloneImage backup, restore and clone tool
PartimageStores partitions to a image file
dcflddEnhanced version of dd
