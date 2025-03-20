Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Salesforce Heroku

Salesforce is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. that aims to help businesses manage their customer relationships. It’s a popular customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies build, deliver, monitor and scale apps.

Heroku is a proprietary platform and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Coolify

Coolify is a platform designed to simplify the self-hosting process for your applications, databases, and services (like WordPress, Plausible Analytics, Ghost) and applications (like Next.js, Nuxt.js, Remix, SvelteKit) with ease. without the headache of managing servers. No vendor lock-in, which means that all the configurations for your applications/databases/etc are saved to your server. So, if you decide to stop using Coolify, you can still manage your running resources. You lose the automations and all the magic.

It offers the flexibility of being self-hosted, allowing you to retain control over your data and infrastructure.

2. OKD

OKD (previously known as OpenShift Origin) is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) computing platform as a service product from Red Hat. It is an application platform where application developers and teams can build, test, deploy, and run their applications. OKD takes care of infrastructure, middleware, and management so that developers can focus on their app.

3. CapRover

CapRover is an app/database deployment platform and web server package for NodeJS, Python, PHP, ASP.NET, Ruby, MySQL, MongoDB, Postgres, WordPress (and etc…) applications.

No Docker or nginx knowledge is required.

4. Dokku

Dokku is a Docker powered mini-Heroku. It’s billed as “The smallest PaaS implementation you’ve ever seen”.

It helps you build and manage the lifecycle of applications.

5. OpenFaas

OpenFaaS is software designed to make it easy for developers to deploy event-driven functions and microservices to Kubernetes without repetitive, boiler-plate coding.

Package your code or an existing binary in an OCI-compatible image to get a highly scalable endpoint with auto-scaling and metrics.

