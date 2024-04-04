13 Best Free and Open Source Linux Webcam Tools

A webcam is a video capture device that is either connected to a computer directly (typically by USB) or over a computer network. Many modern netbooks and laptops have a built-in webcam.

Webcams spice up online communication by offering real-time video chat and webcasting. These tiny cameras enable users to chat in realtime with friends and family, send video email around the world, to videoconference with co-workers and clients, and even to broadcast a TV-like channel over the net. Other people use a webcam as part of a security system, making use of motion detection to receive image and video intrusion alerts, both interior and exterior, of a building or home.

To use a webcam in Linux requires dedicated webcam software. In this article, we have chosen our favorite tools which enable webcams to capture images and video, and to act as a video surveillance device.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Click the links in the table below to learn all about each webcam tool.

Webcam Tools Webcamoid Full featured and multi-platform webcam suite with a simple interface DroidCam Turn a mobile device into a network-attached IP camera Motion V4L capture program supporting motion detection ZoneMinder All-in-one security camera solution Kerberos.io Video surveillance solution Clight Webcam becomes light sensor Guvcview Full-featured video grabber Cheese Take pictures and videos from your webcam webcamize Use your camera as a webcam Kamoso Qt-based webcam utility Ekiga VoIP and video conferencing application camorama View, alter and save images from a webcam HasciiCam Live ascii video on the web for the masses

We have not included Teams or Skype in the list above. While millions of people use these products for voice chat, instant messaging, file transfer, and video conferencing, the no-charge applications are not available under a freely distributable license. Nevertheless, they are worthy of a special mention.