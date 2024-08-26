11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Presentation Software

A presentation software is a tool used to show information in the form of a slide show, a presentation of a series of still images.

Presentation software helps a speaker keep structure to a presentation when standing in front of an audience. Like any good composition tool, this type of application should help the presenter focus on the substance of the presentation. Effective presentation software will also help the audience follow the matters being discussed, whether it is being conducted in a business or personal setting.

This type of software is a presenter’s best friend helping information to be communicated effectively at events, meetings, conferences, lectures, sales presentations, and more. Embellishing the presentation with smooth transitions, text, photo and video will help retain the attention of the audience, bring out the key ideas that are being shared, and make the presentation more professional.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality open source Linux presentation software. The software listed below will help make your slides look stunning. Whether you are teaching a lesson, pitching a product, delivering a keynote, or trying to promote a worthy cause, these tools will help bring simplicity and engagement to your presentations. Hopefully there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to produce professional quality presentations.

Let’s explore the 11 presentation applications at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the tool in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Presentation Software reveal.js Framework for easily creating beautiful presentations using HTML ONLYOFFICE Cloud online office suite LibreOffice Impress Tool for creating effective multimedia presentations Calligra Stage Presentation program for the Calligra Suite Slides Terminal based software for writing Markdown to create presentations Impressive PDF presentation tool with eye candy Beamer LaTeX class for creating presentations sozi Zooming presentation editor and player Imagination Lightweight and easy to use slide show maker Hovercraft Make impress.js presentations from reStructuredText BeamerPresenter PDF viewer for presentations

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.