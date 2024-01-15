Pika Backup – app focused on backups of personal data

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

Pika Backup is software which aims to make regular backups using GNOME as easy as possible. It’s a graphical frontend to the popular BorgBackup software.

Installation

We tested Pika Backup with Ubuntu 23.10, installing the software using Flatpak.

Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

$ flatpak install flathub org.gnome.World.PikaBackup

Flatpak is not our preferred method of installation, but it does make the process very simple, and it’s distro-agnostic.

We can launch Pika Backup from Show Apps (the 9 dots) or from the command-line.

$ flatpak run org.gnome.World.PikaBackup

