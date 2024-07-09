Obfuscate – utility to censor private information

Security is paramount. Security involves defense in depth. Approaching security one step at a time, with consistency and rigour, you can mitigate threat

Obfuscate is a simple GTK-based utility that’s designed to censor private information. The author wrote the tool to share fairly non-sensitive information in random conversations online.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We evaluated Obfuscate under Kubuntu 24.04 LTS and Manjaro.

For Manjaro, there’s a package in the Arch User Repository which we installed using pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool). The package is named gnome-obfuscate.

If you’re not using an Arch-based distro like Manjaro, there’s a cross-platform Flatpak available. We installed it with bauh.

