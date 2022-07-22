Mélodie – no frills music player

One of the leitmotifs that’s running through our minds is whether Linux really needs more music players. If it’s just a fork of an existing project, we’d agree that this wouldn’t be an enticing prospect. After all, in this field audiophiles are granted a huge array of fine music players. We cover our favorites in this roundup.

What caught our eye about Mélodie? It was predominately because it’s billed as a no frills music player. Too many music players are burdened with tons of features that aren’t really that useful or interesting. Let’s see if Mélodie has what it takes to become our default music player.

Installation

There are quite a few ways to install to Mélodie. We’ve recently been evaluating AppImage Pool, a Flutter-based utility that’s designed to simplify browsing, installing and updating AppImages. We used AppImage Pool to install Mélodie.

AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

We tested the software using the AppImage. But there’s also a snap, as well as the full source code.

This is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, it also runs under macOS and Windows. The project provides binaries for macOS and Windows.

