Kit – lightweight, modular framework for scalable web development

Kit is a lightweight, modular framework for scalable production systems.

The goal of Kit is to provide a template for a robust, scalable Clojure web application. It hides common plumbing that is standard across projects via its libs system, while exposing code that tends to be customized in the clj-new template.

Thanks to integrant, and aero, the libraries are simple skeletons with the bulk of the customization being done in the system configuration EDN file.

This is free and open source software.

Features include:

Developer friendly.

Built on top of the JVM.

Low overhead.

Compiled for production.

Easily scalable horizontally.

Stateless web tier.

Support for SQL, caching, scheduling, and more.

Website: kit-clj.github.io

Support: GitHub Code Repository

Developer: Kit framework team

License: MIT License

Kit is written in Clojure. Learn Clojure with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

