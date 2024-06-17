Diamond Linux-TT – desktop Linux distribution based on Debian

Diamond Linux-TT is a free operating system based on Debian and uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment with the goal of offering a style familiar to Windows users.
It’s billed as a “Linux without special knowledge or skills”.
|Working state:
|Active
|Desktop:
|KDE Plasma
|Init Software:
|systemd
|Package Management:
|APT
|Release Model:
|Fixed
|Platforms:
|x86_64
|Home Page:
|www.linux-tt.com
|Developer:
|AeGiS Development
What's a Linux distribution ("distro")?
|A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system.
Each distro makes different choices, deciding which open source projects to install and provides custom written programs. They can have different philosophies.
Some distros are intended for desktop computers, some for servers without a graphical interface, and others for special uses. Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros.