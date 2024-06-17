Diamond Linux-TT – desktop Linux distribution based on Debian

Diamond Linux-TT is a free operating system based on Debian and uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment with the goal of offering a style familiar to Windows users.

It’s billed as a “Linux without special knowledge or skills”.

Working state: Active Desktop: KDE Plasma Init Software: systemd Package Management: APT Release Model: Fixed Platforms: x86_64 Home Page: www.linux-tt.com Developer: AeGiS Development