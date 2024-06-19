8 Top Free and Open Source Clojure Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Clojure is a dialect of the Lisp programming language. It’s a well-rounded language. It offers broad library support and runs on multiple operating systems.

When it comes to web development, there are many Clojure frameworks to choose. The choice depends on finding the right tool for the job at hand. Here’s our pick of the finest Clojure web frameworks.

Let’s explore the 8 Clojure web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Clojure Web Frameworks re-frame Framework for building modern web apps leveraging React, via Reagent Kit Lightweight, modular framework for scalable web development Pedestal Sturdy and reliable base for services and APIs Fulcro Library for development of single-page full-stack web applications Duct Modular framework for building apps using data-driven architecture Luminus Micro-framework based on a set of lightweight libraries Hoplon Set of Clojure and ClojureScript libraries for simpler to design apps Macchiato Build Node web applications with minimal additional overhead

