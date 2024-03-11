26 Best Free and Open Source Linux Integrated Development Environments

An integrated development environment (IDE) (sometimes known as an integrated design environment or integrated debugging environment) is a software application that provides comprehensive facilities to programmers for software development.
Many coders learn to code using a text editor but in time they move towards using an IDE as this type of software application makes the art of coding quicker and more efficient.
For example, IDEs have semantic knowledge of the programming language which highlights coding problems while typing. Compiling is ‘on the fly’ and debugging is integrated.
An IDE normally comprises a:
- Source code editor (essentially a text editor with additional features such as code completion, structural navigation, and syntax highlighting);
- Debugger;
- Compiler and/or interpreter;
- Build automation tools.
A good IDE helps developers produce bug-free, maintainable applications quicker than by using an editor and console based tools. However, selecting an IDE can be a daunting task, in part because there are a large number available for Linux.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 26 highly polished free Linux IDEs. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to quicken the pace of software development. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-ratings chart.
Click the links in the table below to learn all about each IDE.
|Integrated Development Environments
|RStudio
|Enterprise-ready professional software for R
|PyCharm
|Integrated Development Environment for Python
|Eclipse
|Java based environment combining a number of different Eclipse projects
|Neovim
|Continuation and extension of Vim
|Lapce
|Fast and powerful code editor written in Rust
|NetBeans IDE
|Java based IDE from Apache
|VSCodium
|Binary distribution of VS Code
|Qt Creator
|Cross-platform, complete Integrated Development Environment
|Spyder
|The Scientific Python Development Environment
|KDevelop
|An easy to use IDE for KDE
|Helix
|Post-modern modal text editor
|eric
|Full featured Python editor and IDE
|Thonny
|Python Integrated Development Environment for Beginners
|Lazarus
|Delphi compatible cross-platform IDE
|PyDev
|Python Integrated Development Environment for Eclipse
|Gambas
|Development environment and a full powerful development platform
|IntelliJ IDEA
|IDE for Java, Groovy, and other languages
|Leo
|Python based IDE, Outliner and PIM
|Arduino IDE
|Electronics prototyping platform
|CodeLite
|Powerful and lightweight C/C++ IDE
|Pyzo
|Cross-Platform Python IDE focused on interactivity and introspection
|LiteIDE
|Edit and build Go projects
|DrRacket
|IDE for the Racket programming languages
|Builder
|IDE for GNOME
|Geany
|Small and lightweight IDE based on Scintilla
|Code::Blocks
|Very extensible and fully configurable
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
