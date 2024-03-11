26 Best Free and Open Source Linux Integrated Development Environments

An integrated development environment (IDE) (sometimes known as an integrated design environment or integrated debugging environment) is a software application that provides comprehensive facilities to programmers for software development.

Many coders learn to code using a text editor but in time they move towards using an IDE as this type of software application makes the art of coding quicker and more efficient.

For example, IDEs have semantic knowledge of the programming language which highlights coding problems while typing. Compiling is ‘on the fly’ and debugging is integrated.

An IDE normally comprises a:

Source code editor (essentially a text editor with additional features such as code completion, structural navigation, and syntax highlighting);

Debugger;

Compiler and/or interpreter;

Build automation tools.

A good IDE helps developers produce bug-free, maintainable applications quicker than by using an editor and console based tools. However, selecting an IDE can be a daunting task, in part because there are a large number available for Linux.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 26 highly polished free Linux IDEs. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to quicken the pace of software development. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-ratings chart.

Integrated Development Environments RStudio Enterprise-ready professional software for R PyCharm Integrated Development Environment for Python Eclipse Java based environment combining a number of different Eclipse projects Neovim Continuation and extension of Vim Lapce Fast and powerful code editor written in Rust NetBeans IDE Java based IDE from Apache VSCodium Binary distribution of VS Code Qt Creator Cross-platform, complete Integrated Development Environment Spyder The Scientific Python Development Environment KDevelop An easy to use IDE for KDE Helix Post-modern modal text editor eric Full featured Python editor and IDE Thonny Python Integrated Development Environment for Beginners Lazarus Delphi compatible cross-platform IDE PyDev Python Integrated Development Environment for Eclipse Gambas Development environment and a full powerful development platform IntelliJ IDEA IDE for Java, Groovy, and other languages Leo Python based IDE, Outliner and PIM Arduino IDE Electronics prototyping platform CodeLite Powerful and lightweight C/C++ IDE Pyzo Cross-Platform Python IDE focused on interactivity and introspection LiteIDE Edit and build Go projects DrRacket IDE for the Racket programming languages Builder IDE for GNOME Geany Small and lightweight IDE based on Scintilla Code::Blocks Very extensible and fully configurable

