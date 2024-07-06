Endless OS – Linux distribution offering a streamlined user experience

Endless OS is billed as a fast, powerful and friendly operating system. It features a completely reimagined and simplified user interface designed to stay out of your way, minimize distractions, and help you get things done.
Endless OS is based on Debian Linux.
It’s available in two editions:
- Full: the whole OS and tons of apps/content. It includes over one hundred apps already installed on the OS. This includes games, productivity software, reference materials like Cooking, Farming, Health, and Travel, and educational materials like a robust Encyclopedia.
- Basic: the base OS with few apps for Internet-connected installations. The Basic edition of Endless OS is around 3 GB to download, and you can fit it onto a USB stick as small as 8 GB. This edition comes with only a few apps preloaded and is recommended for computers that will have access to the Internet.
|Working state:
|Active
|Desktop:
|Based on GNOME
|Init Software:
|systemd
|Package Management:
|Flatpak
|Release Model:
|Fixed
|Platforms:
|x64_64, ARM64
|Home Page:
|www.endlessos.org
|Developer:
|Endless OS Foundation LLC
|This article is part of our Big List of Active Linux Distros which is currently under development.
|
What's a Linux distribution ("distro")?
|A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system.
Each distro makes different choices, deciding which open source projects to install and provides custom written programs. They can have different philosophies.
Some distros are intended for desktop computers, some for servers without a graphical interface, and others for special uses. Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros.