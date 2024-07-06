Endless OS – Linux distribution offering a streamlined user experience

Endless OS is billed as a fast, powerful and friendly operating system. It features a completely reimagined and simplified user interface designed to stay out of your way, minimize distractions, and help you get things done.

Endless OS is based on Debian Linux.

It’s available in two editions:

Full: the whole OS and tons of apps/content. It includes over one hundred apps already installed on the OS. This includes games, productivity software, reference materials like Cooking, Farming, Health, and Travel, and educational materials like a robust Encyclopedia.

Basic: the base OS with few apps for Internet-connected installations. The Basic edition of Endless OS is around 3 GB to download, and you can fit it onto a USB stick as small as 8 GB. This edition comes with only a few apps preloaded and is recommended for computers that will have access to the Internet.

Working state: Active Desktop: Based on GNOME Init Software: systemd Package Management: Flatpak Release Model: Fixed Platforms: x64_64, ARM64 Home Page: www.endlessos.org Developer: Endless OS Foundation LLC